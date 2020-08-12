of Waterford; August 8, 2020; age 82; Loving wife of Ernest H. Powell, Jr. Beloved mother of Richard E. Powell, Susan F. Powell and Patricia A. (Todd) Allen; Dear sister of Charles (Ursula) Maxwell, Bettilu (Paul) Davis, the late Kenneth Maxwell (Carolin) and the late Patricia Junker (Calvin). Cherished grandmother of Colton, Sean (Melissa), Jordan (Laura), Joshua (Maria), Justin, Jacob, Joel, Olivia, Michaela, Richelle, Madelyn, Courtney and Isabella; Great-grandmother of Teighan, Declan and Mathias; Mrs. Powell was retired from the Birmingham School District and was a long time member of Marimont Community Church. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Marimont Community Church, 424 West Walton Boulevard, Pontiac. The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Marimont Community Church. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store