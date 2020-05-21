Dr. Anne Lee Madsen
Dr. Anne Lee Madsen, age 74, passed away unexpectedly May 11, 2020. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Kenneth and Barbara Madsen. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Susan White (May 25, 2019). Anne is survived by her daughter, Sarah Nason and her sister Kay Neumann. Anne grew up in Pontiac, Michigan and received her Ph.D. from Michigan State University. She was a lifelong educator, dedicated to her students at the University of New Mexico, where she served as Associate Dean for the the College of Education and Associate Professor for Elementary Education for over 25 years. Anne also taught mathematics education courses in Thailand, Japan, Phillipines, Taiwan and Puerto Rico. Anne will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Published in The Oakland Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
