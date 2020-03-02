|
of Waterford; passed away on February 14, 2020 at the age of 90; Wife of the late Lewis Verdayne Monti; Dear aunt of Kathleen and Mark Pohl of Loudon, Tennesse; Great aunt of Amanda McKanna, Tamara Schjolin, Megan Rosado, Bethany Kuzdek and Krista Potts and their families. Sister of the late Mary Jane LaBarge; Daughter of the late Callie and Peter Ferguson; Mrs. was a teletype operator at General Motors. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Clarkston. Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 8, 2020