Anne Marie Rowe, age 86, of Metamora entered eternal life on November 13, 2020 at home with family beside her. Anne was born September 1, 1934 in Port Huron, Michigan to the late William and Hazel Ricketts. She married Thomas Rowe on October 8, 1954 in Port Huron, Michigan. Anne was a member of St. Michael / Damien Catholic Church in Pontiac. She worked at Crittenton Hospital in Rochester Hills for a number of years in various positions. Anne enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and visiting the Amish community in Ohio. Anne is survived by her husband Thomas, children: Michelle (Tom) Diem, Teresa (Max) Jackson, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Elizabeth, William, Rosemary, and Patricia. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Anne's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Anne may be made to either St. Damien Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.