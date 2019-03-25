Home

Ferry, Annette Jeanne; age 57; of Rochester Hills; passed away March 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Roy Ferry; dear mother of Matthew (Julie) Ferry and Anthony Ferry; beloved daughter of Donald and the late Rosaline Arnold; sister of Charlie (Donna) Arnold, Donna (the late Brian Zobel, Joseph (Diane) Arnold and Alfred (Tracy) Arnold. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Monday, April 1, 2019, 6 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday 3 p.m. until time of Service. Memorials in Annette’s name may be made to the family. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 28, 2019
