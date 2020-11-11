Annice D. Hancock “Grandma”, on Saturday, November 7th 2020, went to be with the Lord. Annice was born September 5th, 1936 to James Bassett and Arlene Finney Bassett in Ft. Smith Arkansas. Annice had one older brother, Charles Bassett. Annice loved the Lord, going to church, Oklahoma football, the St Louis Cardinals (Stan Musial) and her family. She rooted herself in love and family, and she was adored by everyone that met her. If you had the pleasure of ever meeting her you know that her favorite name was "Grandma" and that, no matter who you were, you could always call her that. She cared for those around her and loved so deeply. Annice is survived by her husband, Max Hancock, her daughter Rorianne Sizemore, her son Stephen Hancock (Davina), her grandchildren Kaleigh, Brianna, Desiree (Johnny), Draiden and her great-grandchildren Jameson and Declan. Annice was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by her family, dearly. A Memorial service will be held at Fenton church of the Nazarene Friday November 13 at 1PM For immediate Family. Flowers may be Sent to: Fenton Church of the Nazarene 11075 Runyan Lake Rd., Fenton MI, 48430. Donations in honor of Annice can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation www.alzfdn.org
