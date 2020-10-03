1/1
Annie "Annie B" Aunders-Hutson
AUNDERS-HUTSON, Annie “Annie B” - age 73, passed away, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Lani (Tim) Saunders-Boyd, Stacy (Dennis) Washington, Maggie (Joe) Dorsey, Linda (Tony) Hill and Morris (Chalena) Saunders, III; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; five siblings; and other relatives. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Auburn Hills Christian Center, 2592 E Walton Blvd., with Funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor, Timothy Lawrence, Officiating. Pastor Steve Gallegos, Host Pastor. Interment Perry Mt. Park, 878 N. Perry Street. Friends and Pallbearers will gather at the church at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Saunders-Hutson will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Thursday.

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
