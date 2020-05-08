of Waterford; April 23, 2020; age 97; Beloved wife of James for 34 years and the late Paul Brown for 29 years; Cherished mother of Jim (Judy) Brown, Lorene (Steve) Davidson, Loren (Margaret) Brown, and Don (late Debbie) Brown; step mother of Steve (late Cheryl) Reinert and the late Mark Reinert; Proud grandmother of 21, great grandmother of 17 and adoptive friend, mother and grandmother to countless others that were blessed to have known her. Mrs. Reinert was a longtime member of Elizabeth Lake Church of Christ. She was a nurse’s aide at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital and was a volunteer at Golden Oaks Medical Care Facility. A private family service was held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book



