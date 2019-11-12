|
Annie L. Hendon; of Pontiac; age 67; passed away on November 7, 2019. Alice was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters Lakeisha, Lawanda, Joy, and sons Jerry W. Hendon Jr. and Ryan Hendon; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brothers, nieces and nephews. A Homecoming Celebration will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Redeemed Christian Center, 114 S. Genesee Avenue, Pontiac, Michigan, 48341. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. Interment at Perry Mount Park Cemetery. To send condolences please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 13, 2019