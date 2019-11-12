Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Hendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie L. Hendon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie L. Hendon Obituary
Annie L. Hendon; of Pontiac; age 67; passed away on November 7, 2019. Alice was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters Lakeisha, Lawanda, Joy, and sons Jerry W. Hendon Jr. and Ryan Hendon; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brothers, nieces and nephews. A Homecoming Celebration will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Redeemed Christian Center, 114 S. Genesee Avenue, Pontiac, Michigan, 48341. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. Interment at Perry Mount Park Cemetery. To send condolences please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -