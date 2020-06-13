of Waterford; June 11, 2020; age 24; Loving son of Donna McBee and Gerald Allen (fiancé Ashley Garza); Beloved grandson of Mary McBee (late Everett) and Paula Allen (late Gerald). Dear brother of Keith McBee (Shelley Bowers) and Liam Garza; Nephew of Denise Pena; Uncle of Kenzee, Kailey, A.J. and Ayden. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.