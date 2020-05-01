of Waterford; April 22, 2020; age 68. Loving husband of 32 years to Margaret; Beloved Father to Anthony, Brian, Catherine, Diana, Evan and Francis named Alphabetically; Dear Twin brother of Robert (Florence) Bogedin; Uncle to Robert. Anthony was a Computer Engineer, member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Oakland County Latin Mass Association, and Lifetime Member of the Oakland County Sportsmen's Club and Archery Instructor. He was a dedicated Scout Leader in BSA Troop 185 and proud father of 4 Eagle Scouts. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private funeral service will be held on Friday. A Requiem Mass will be held at a later date. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Online guest book



