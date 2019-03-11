|
Sornson, Anthony V. 'Chuck', of Clarkston; March 10, 2019; age 65; Loving husband of Rachel; Dear father of Andrea (Charles) Kulman, Anthony “Tony” Sornson, Patrick (Wendy) Sornson, Samantha (Christopher) Jaroneski and Alexandra (Jason) Wells; Dear brother of Pat (Ralph) Sweat, Don Sornson, Tim Sornson, Scott (Kathy) Sornson, Betty Sornson and Belinda Sornson-Beeker. Also cherished by the mother of children, Gina Fulgenzi, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mr. Sornson was a driver for Oakland Fuel and was a veteran of the United States Army. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 12, 2019