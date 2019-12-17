The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Ardis Hagerman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardis Hagerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardis Ilene Hagerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardis Ilene Hagerman Obituary
of Clarkston; passed away surrounded by her family on December 16, 2019; age 88. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Gerald (Jewel) Young, Terry (Glenn) Milliken, Sheila (Michael) Dowdy, Sandra (late Benny) Wrose, Gloria (late Edward) Skaggs, Harold (Fran) Young, Michael (Sherri) Young, Lisa Hagerman and Mark (Maxine) Hagerman. Proud grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 30 and great great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Patricia (late Melvin) Fox, Shirley (Jim) Godwin, Velma (late John) Gruber, Carolyn (late George) Godwin, Norman (Alice) Cooper, Nona (Bill) Powers, Gary (Carol) Cooper, Beverly (late Julious) Jones, Roger (Mary) Cooper, Kay (Ron) Montei, Cindy (Ron) Campbell and Sheri (Ron) Meadows. Preceded in death by her sister Iva Campbell. Family was her world. Ardis retired from General Motors. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -