of Clarkston; passed away surrounded by her family on December 16, 2019; age 88. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Gerald (Jewel) Young, Terry (Glenn) Milliken, Sheila (Michael) Dowdy, Sandra (late Benny) Wrose, Gloria (late Edward) Skaggs, Harold (Fran) Young, Michael (Sherri) Young, Lisa Hagerman and Mark (Maxine) Hagerman. Proud grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 30 and great great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Patricia (late Melvin) Fox, Shirley (Jim) Godwin, Velma (late John) Gruber, Carolyn (late George) Godwin, Norman (Alice) Cooper, Nona (Bill) Powers, Gary (Carol) Cooper, Beverly (late Julious) Jones, Roger (Mary) Cooper, Kay (Ron) Montei, Cindy (Ron) Campbell and Sheri (Ron) Meadows. Preceded in death by her sister Iva Campbell. Family was her world. Ardis retired from General Motors. Friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 18, 2019