Armen Peter Googasian (b. 7/30/1934, Pontiac, Michigan), of Rochester Hills passed away peacefully in his home on November 26, 2020 at 86 years of age. Predeceased by parents Peter and Lucy (Chobanian) Googasian and daughter Anne (Scott) Zellner. Loving husband of Carolyn (Lorenz) for 64 years; father of Lynne Gafford, Mark (Laurie) Googasian; proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Jonathan and Victoria; brother of George (Phyllis) Googasian; uncle of niece and nephews Karen Googasian Shive, Steve and Dean Googasian. After graduating from Pontiac High School, he received a Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and retired from General Motors after over 35 years. Armen will be remembered for his laugh, openness, putting family first, love of singing in his church choir, cooking, woodworking and gardening. Family and friends are welcome at the visitation on Saturday, December 6, 2020, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Rd, Rochester Hills, Michigan, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM followed by service at 1:00. Details at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rochester-mi/armen-googasian-9919571