Greer, Arnold – age 55, passed away, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at McLaren Hospital Oakland. He leaves to cherish his memory, siblings, Sharlene (Willie) Robinson, Valerie (John) Thompson, Johnny Greer, Stella Howard, Martha Brown, Barbara (James) Wade, Gloria, Kenneth and Richard Greer and Dorothy WIlson; and other relatives. Family hour 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Funeral commencing immediately at 2 p.m. Brother Willie Robinson, Officiating. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry Street. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Mr. Greer will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and maybe viewed from Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store