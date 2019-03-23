|
of Commerce Twp.; March 20, 2019; age 69; Loving husband of Christine Lloyd Snider for 49 years; Dear father of Matthew (Celeste) Snider and Timothy Snider; Son of the late Terry and late Glenna Snider; Brother of Terry (Steve) Gorman, Debbie (John) Rowan, Cathy (Charles) Piercy, the late Ikey, the late Dana and the late Ted. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Cara and Daniel; Sadly missed by the Bailey girls, Jennifer, Jamie and Connie. Mr. Snider was a proud member of the Matheson Heating family for 48 years. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019