The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for ARNOLD SNIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARNOLD J. "BUCK" SNIDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARNOLD J. "BUCK" SNIDER Obituary
of Commerce Twp.; March 20, 2019; age 69; Loving husband of Christine Lloyd Snider for 49 years; Dear father of Matthew (Celeste) Snider and Timothy Snider; Son of the late Terry and late Glenna Snider; Brother of Terry (Steve) Gorman, Debbie (John) Rowan, Cathy (Charles) Piercy, the late Ikey, the late Dana and the late Ted. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Cara and Daniel; Sadly missed by the Bailey girls, Jennifer, Jamie and Connie. Mr. Snider was a proud member of the Matheson Heating family for 48 years. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now