WILKINS, Arthur A. Jr. - age 71 passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Autumn Woods Nursing Home. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Kermit Williams and Ebony Wilkins; sisters, Jackqueline Wilkins and Constance Wilkins-Carlisle; best friend, Shelia Gray and other relatives. Graveside Service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 North Belford Road. Friends and pallbearers will meet directly at the Cemetery 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mr. Wilkins, Jr. will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from Noon–6 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020.


