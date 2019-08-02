|
|
Arthur Alan Elliott, age 50, of Highland Township, passed away July 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Marguerite Elliott and Arthur Trenton Elliott, and stepfather of Joshua Farrell and Michael Collier. Cherished son of Arthur Gerald Elliott and Mary Elliott. Dear brother of Cynthia Arthur and Deborah (Luis) Sanjur. Treasured grandfather of Jenna, Anjelina, Mary, Jasmine, Logan, Joshua, Kaylee, Carter, Ryder, Anthony, Conner, Amily and Rubianna. Proud uncle of many. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:00pm at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Burial will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:30pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 3, 2019