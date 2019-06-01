The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR ASPLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR G. ASPLUND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARTHUR G. ASPLUND Obituary
of Pontiac; May 31, 2019; Born October 23, 1927 in Caspian, Michigan; age 91;Dear husband of the late Violet; Beloved father of Arthur (Annette) Asplund and Robert (Cathy) Asplund; Grandfather of Erica (Edwin) Brown, Brett (Crystal) Asplund, Darcy (Jeffrey) Glasstetter and Jill (Michael) Sella; Great-grandfather of Shane, Simon, Fiona, London, Charlie, Lindsay, Kerilyn, Madison, Joseph and Emily; Great-great-grandfather of Chloe; Mr. Asplund retired as a Supervisor at General Motors Fisher Body Division and was a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post #377 and the Pontiac Waterford Elks Lodge #810. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now