of Pontiac; May 31, 2019; Born October 23, 1927 in Caspian, Michigan; age 91;Dear husband of the late Violet; Beloved father of Arthur (Annette) Asplund and Robert (Cathy) Asplund; Grandfather of Erica (Edwin) Brown, Brett (Crystal) Asplund, Darcy (Jeffrey) Glasstetter and Jill (Michael) Sella; Great-grandfather of Shane, Simon, Fiona, London, Charlie, Lindsay, Kerilyn, Madison, Joseph and Emily; Great-great-grandfather of Chloe; Mr. Asplund retired as a Supervisor at General Motors Fisher Body Division and was a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post #377 and the Pontiac Waterford Elks Lodge #810. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on June 2, 2019