Arthur Lee Hayes

Arthur Lee Hayes Obituary
of Pontiac; age 84; passed away October 27, 2019. Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his loving wife Augustine S. Hayes; they were married for 58 years. He is also the loving father of Alexandria (Tommy) Gray, Renae Rodriguez, Arthur G. (Tawanda) Hayes, Ricco Hayes, Rodney Hayes, Robin (Anthony) Coleman, Reginald (Cassandra) Hayes and Ronda Hayes; loving grandfather of 28; and beloved great grandfather and great-great grandfather to many. Arthur was known for his amazing sense of humor and generous nature. He never met a person that he could not make smile and there was never a time he refused to help. He was always so proud of being able to care for and nurture his 5 generations of progeny and extended family. Arthur’s boisterous laugh will be remembered by many and always in our hearts. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11am at the Door of Faith Christian Church with family hour beginning at 10am until time of service. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Burial at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 3, 2019
