of Waterford; passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 9, 2020; age 29. Preceded in death by her mother Lori Kay Heaton. Loving daughter of Donny. Beloved sister of Casey and Hailey. Loved Granddaughter of Eleanor “El” and Ron Hetherington and Raymond (Judy) Heaton and Donna (Fred) Fleming. Amazing niece of Lisa (John) Delbridge, Chad (Lisa) Hetherington and Tammy (Greg) Heaton. Special cousin of Tristan and Blake Delbridge. Also survived by her snuggle buddy Sophie “Mini”. Ashley enjoyed playing softball with her “soul” sisters, watching the Detroit Lions on Sundays with her Aunt Gita and spending time up north at Nana and Bumpas. Please wear Detroit Lions, U of M or Detroit Tigers casual attire to the visitation and funeral in honor of Ashley. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at The River Church, Waterford with visitation starting at 9 am. Memorials may be made to the ChadTough Foundation or Karmanos Cancer Institute. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.