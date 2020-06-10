Ashley Kay Heaton
1991 - 2020
of Waterford; passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 9, 2020; age 29. Preceded in death by her mother Lori Kay Heaton. Loving daughter of Donny. Beloved sister of Casey and Hailey. Loved Granddaughter of Eleanor “El” and Ron Hetherington and Raymond (Judy) Heaton and Donna (Fred) Fleming. Amazing niece of Lisa (John) Delbridge, Chad (Lisa) Hetherington and Tammy (Greg) Heaton. Special cousin of Tristan and Blake Delbridge. Also survived by her snuggle buddy Sophie “Mini”. Ashley enjoyed playing softball with her “soul” sisters, watching the Detroit Lions on Sundays with her Aunt Gita and spending time up north at Nana and Bumpas. Please wear Detroit Lions, U of M or Detroit Tigers casual attire to the visitation and funeral in honor of Ashley. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at The River Church, Waterford with visitation starting at 9 am. Memorials may be made to the ChadTough Foundation or Karmanos Cancer Institute. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
The River Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The River Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Eleanor and family, Please know our thoughts are for all of you in the loss of your dear Ashley. I am so sorry and my heart hurts as I think of your family going through this again. May God be with you. Heaven gained another angel. Peace and love to you. Marie and Bill Methner
Marie Methner
Friend
June 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family will be in our prayers.
Jonathan Mawhinney
Friend
June 10, 2020
One of the absolute sweetest people I have ever had the privilege to know. If there were more people like Ash in the world, It would be a much better place! Love you Ashley...Rest well.
Patrick Cowger
Friend
June 10, 2020
My condolences to all of you. Ashley was such a sweet girl; with a kind heart. I'm blessed to have known her. Rest in heaven with your Momma now. ❤
Julie Coon
Friend
June 10, 2020
"A" you are one of the sweetest and easy going players on the ball team. You have such team spirit that will stay with me forever. It doesnt matter win or lose we had fun! The season starts in July and i know you will be watching and cheering us on. Love ya A
Coach Denise Miller
Friend
June 10, 2020
So deeply sorry for your family's loss! Prayers and hugs being sent your way!
Karrie Jager
Friend
