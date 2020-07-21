Astrid "Ann" Tauriainen of The Villages, FL, formerly of Oak Park, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Ann was preceded in death by eight siblings and her beloved husband, John. Born on August 27, 1926 in Hancock, MI, Ann was a 1944 graduate of Mass High School and a retired Pharmacist Assistant. She enjoyed billiards, golf, bowling, deer hunting, pinochle, video poker, and trailer camping. Ann was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1957 and The American Legion Auxiliary since 1977. Ann is survived by her children, Robert Tauriainen and Sheila McDonald. She was the cherished Grammy of five granddaughters: Michelle Spranger, Stephanie Sears, Jennifer Straw-Olson, Amanda Copeland, and Christine Brennan. She was the treasured Nana to two great granddaughters: Riley and Luna. Ann will be remembered for her positive attitude, competitive spirit, great sense of humor, kind heart, and ability to make everyone feel welcome. She lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held by the family at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, MI. Sentiments may be shared online at BaldwinCremation.com/obituaries/Astrid-Taurianen
. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation at LeesburgHumaneSociety.com
.