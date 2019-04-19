The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey WATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey "Audrey" WATKINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey "Audrey" WATKINS Obituary
WATKINS, Audrey "Ms. Audrey" - age 72, passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10:00AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Fisher Avenue., with Funeral Service commencing at 10:30AM. Pastor Rodney Tolbert, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry St. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:00 AM Saturday. Ms. Watkins will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from Noon - 8:00 PM Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now