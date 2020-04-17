|
|
of Waterford; reunited with her Lord April 16, 2020; age 92;preceded in death by beloved husband of over 50 years, Gerald; loving mother of Gerald (Margaret) Bannasch, James (Lisa) Bannasch, as well as her 3 angels in heaven; grandma of Kristin, Derek (Jessica), Case (Lindsay) & Jacob (Hillary); great grandma of Anna, Molly, James, Andrew, Joseph, Matthew, Jackson, Addyson & Ellie; sister of Shirley (the late Lee) O’Kray; preceded in death by siblings Richard, Joseph, Robert & Marion “Mickey”. Audrie lived in Royal Oak from 1950 to 2014.She then moved to Fox Manor in Waterford. She had a variety of interests including cards & bingo but her greatest treasure was being with her family & friends. Private family services. Please leave a memory or condolence on Audrie’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Memorials may be made to “Fox Manor on the Lake”, 2350 Watkins Lake Road Waterford, MI 48328.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2020