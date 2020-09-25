1/
Avis E. Tolliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avis E. Tolliver, 83, born in South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away in Melbourne, Florida on September 18, 2020. Avis was a retired co-owner and comptroller of Acutus Industries in Pontiac, Michigan. She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville, Michigan and St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach, Florida. Avis is survived by her sons, Steve and Randy (Jody) Tolliver; daughter, Rene (Bill) Tolliver; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Deacon (Sharon) VanBibber; sisters in law, Janet, Lovell and Janie VanBibber and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandchildren, Angelika and Bryan Tolliver. www.brownliemaxwell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved