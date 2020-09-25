Avis E. Tolliver, 83, born in South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away in Melbourne, Florida on September 18, 2020. Avis was a retired co-owner and comptroller of Acutus Industries in Pontiac, Michigan. She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville, Michigan and St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach, Florida. Avis is survived by her sons, Steve and Randy (Jody) Tolliver; daughter, Rene (Bill) Tolliver; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Deacon (Sharon) VanBibber; sisters in law, Janet, Lovell and Janie VanBibber and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandchildren, Angelika and Bryan Tolliver. www.brownliemaxwell.com