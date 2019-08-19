|
Barbara Ann Bawks, age 81, of Clarkston, MI, died Sunday August 11, 2019. She was born to the late Teddie and Ella Cousins, March 31, 1938 in Wayne, MI. Barbara lived most of her life in Howell and Brighton, MI. where she met and married her husband Eldon Bawks. While her late husband was alive they spent winters at Holiday Springs RV Park in Springhill, FL. Barb is survived by her sister Carol White of Hillman, MI., and was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. For the last few years of her life, Barbara has been a resident of Autumn Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. No service is planned.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 20, 2019