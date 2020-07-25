1/1
Barbara Ann Devine
DEVINE, BARBARA ANN, age 76, of Lapeer, formally of Waterford, passed away July 22, 2020; beloved wife of James Devine; loving mother of John Devine (Tom Couvreur), Connie (Keith) Viazanko, Dina (Charles) Senick and Rob Devine (Eddie Calderon); proud grandmother of Courtney, Taylor, and Elizabeth; dearest sister of Tony Papi, and “sister” Jeri Bottorff, and preceded in death by siblings Connie Palladino and Joe Papi. She cherished her many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at OUR LADY OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Donations can be made to St. Judes and /or ASPCA. To post a tribute, visit;

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
OUR LADY OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
