SCHIMP, BARBARA ANN of White Lake, December 13, 2019; age 78; born April 28, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan; daughter of the late Diamond and Hazel Wright; wife of James L. Schimp, mother of Joseph Schimp (Chris) and Jeffrey Schimp (Connie), grandmother of Cameron; sister of Mary Jo White (Wendell), Patricia Liles (Ronald) and the late: Nancy Pfeffer (the late Lawrence), David Wright and Tom Wright. She was a member of BPOE Lodge #810 where she served on the Veterans Committee and was a successful realtor for many years. Barbara was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she will lie instate Monday, December 16, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Sunday 3-7 p.m. Scripture service Sunday 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019