The Oakland Press Obituaries
BARBARA C. CASTLE Obituary
CASTLE, BARBARA C. of Pontiac, passed away July 3, 2019 at 74 years of age. Barbara was born in Ashland, KY, the only child to the union of Calvin and Lorraine (nee Johnson) Creech; married 50 years to the late Billy Castle; mother of Joseph; grandmother of precious grandchildren, Grady and Josie, both of whom she loved very much; cousin of Roger and Connie of Kentucky; special friend of Bob and Georgia Dixon, and Colleen Sylvester and her son Joey, whom Barbara loved as a grandson. Barbara retired from National City Bank, after 27 years of dedicated service. At Barbara’s request no services will be held. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly with her beloved Billy. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019
