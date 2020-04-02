|
|
COOPERRIDER, BARBARA ERKERT, 84. A woman that always cared more about giving than receiving, being a blessing than being blessed, and loving more than being loved. Barbara always had such a goodness and kindness about her. She was a generous and caring soul to everyone around her, especially her family. Barbara passed away on March 31, 2020. Barbara was born on May 27, 1935 in Toledo Ohio. She was raised by her parents, Fred and Madeline Erkert, and after Fred Erkert passed away, then /Madeline married John Hohenadel. Barbara graduated from Carl Schurz H.S., Chicago, June 1952, Carthage College B.A., 1957, and Northwestern University in Evanson, IL. M.A. in Physical Therapy 1959. Barbara had many Physical Therapy offers but decided it was more important to raise her family. She did go to work for Easter Seals for over twenty years from the mid-seventies to the mid-nineties after most of the kids were out of the house. Barbara married the love of her life, Rev. John Emanuel Cooperrider, on October 21, 1956. Barbara is survived by her three sons Daniel J. (Karen), Stephen L., John L. (Christine); two daughters, Mary Beth (David) Slack, and Jean Ann (Robert) O’Connor; sister, Jan (Roland) Swanson; sister-in-laws Marilyn (Howard) Hill, Fran Cooperrider; and her 13 loving grandchildren, Anna (John P.) Ullmann, Jenna, Leah, Caitlin, Holly, Rachel, Tess, Sarah, Clare, Amy, John, Gus, and George; and two great grandchildren, Noah and Cecily. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John Emanuel Cooperrider of 56 years; her parents John and Madeline Hohenadel, four brother in laws, Luther H., Edward and Loy Cooperrider, and Thomas Bowersox; two sister-in-laws Lois and Ginny Cooperrider. Barbara’s other loves were her passion for her faith in God and the church music ministry. She directed the adult and youth choirs at Ascension Lutheran Church (where John pastored) for 24 years. She taught many adults and youth that music really does soothe the soul. She also loved to sing and had a beautiful voice and sang many solos on Christmas Eve. Her baking and meals were legendary around the Waterford neighborhood we grew up in. Friends seemed to show up at dinner time quite often just to get a taste. Her other passion was for family and her grandchildren. She was a dear gentle soul with a huge heart that loved reading books, playing games (especially boggle and scrabble at the Spooner round table), and attending all the kids ballgames, tournaments, and school events. Barbara loved spending time with her family and church family as well. Our beloved Spooner time at the family gathering place in northern Wisconsin was always the highlight of every year. May God bless his humble servant and may Barbara have a beautiful reunion with John and meeting with her God who loves us all. May the streets of heaven sing for joy when they meet. There will be no visitation due to the current pandemic. A “Celebration of Life” will take place in a yet to be determined location when social distancing is no longer an issue. Memorial donations may be made to ELCA World Hunger or St. Joseph Hospital Oakland – COVID-19 Response Fund. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020