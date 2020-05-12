Barbara Diane Moody, age 68, of Highland, passed away May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Danny. Loving mother of Kristan Osmun and Kellie (Rob) Ryeson. Cherished daughter of Marjorie and the late Clarence Barker. Treasured grandmother of Lindsey Barker, Aryana Ryeson and Caiden Caldwell. Dear sister of Edie (the late Bill) Smith, Kathy (Butch) Capadagli and the late Bobby Barker. Private burial at Highland Cemetery, Highland. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



