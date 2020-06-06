BARBARA G. McGLOTHIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Waterford; June 5, 2020; age 83; Sister of the late Stephen McGlothin (late Nancy); Also cherished by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Miss McGlothin was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a member of Marimont Community Church. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Marimont Community Church, 424 West Walton Boulevard, Pontiac. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to Erin’s House Grieving Children. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Marimont Community Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Marimont Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved