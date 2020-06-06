of Waterford; June 5, 2020; age 83; Sister of the late Stephen McGlothin (late Nancy); Also cherished by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Miss McGlothin was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a member of Marimont Community Church. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Marimont Community Church, 424 West Walton Boulevard, Pontiac. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to Erin’s House Grieving Children. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



