|
|
Dear, Barbara H., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 7, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Arthur. Beloved mother of Scott (Gina), and Cindy Nicley (Mike). Cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 2. Devoted sister of Betty Schantz (the late Myrl) and Lillian Brokenshaw (Glen). Family will receive friends Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Funeral Service Friday 11 a.m. at Big Beaver United Methodist Church, 3753 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to Methodist Children’s Home Society. View obituary and share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 10, 2019