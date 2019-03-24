|
|
of Waterford, MI; born Barbara Helen Russell on August 3, 1927 in Pontiac, MI; died the afternoon of March 22, 2019 at age of 91. Beloved wife of late John K for 53 years. Loving mother to four children, Jane Irwin of Winnetka, IL, John Irwin of Orhard Lake, MI, Katherine Van Essen (Owen) of Santa Fe, NM, and David Irwin (Allison) of Bloomfield Hills, MI. Loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, Robert and Daniel Romo; Stephanie Engstrom (Jeff), Sarah Schnicker (Bryan) and Jack Irwin; Trevor (Rose), Joel and Daniel Van Essen; and Jillian Irwin. Preceded in death by brother Robert Russell (Barbara) of Riverside, CA. Graduate of Pontiac High School in 1945; Graduate of Western Michigan University in 1949 where she was homecoming queen and member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She was a teacher at Wilson Elementary in Pontiac from 1949-1955. Helped organize the Pontiac YMCA Swim Team and was girls team coach from 1967-1971. Active long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac, MI and the Oakland County Pioneer and Historical Society. Always shared her love of outdoor sports, camping, and nature with her family and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac, 99 West Huron St. corner of Wayne. Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 6-8 pm at the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Pontiac, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2019