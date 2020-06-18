Barbara Helen Brown, age 94 of Rochester Hills, passed away June 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Paul Brown. Dear mother of Randall (Joyce Collins) Brown, Nora (Jack) Tavalieri, Barry (Denise) Brown and the late Michael Brown. Cherished grandmother of Doug (Hope), Lisa, Rebecca (Patrick), Molly (Blake), Lauren (Jason), Amanda (Frank), and Michael Paul (Angela). Great grandmother of Zachary, Charles, Christopher, Emily, Acelyn, Alexander, Fiona, Vincent, Haven, Hendrix, Ezra, Edison, Alistair, and Linus. Sister of the late Robert J. (the late Joyce) Comer. Barbara put her family first and loved being a mom, grandma and great grandma. She loved gardening, crossword puzzles, mystery novels and made the best cherry pie. She will be missed by all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Inurnment Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.