Barbara Helen Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Helen Brown, age 94 of Rochester Hills, passed away June 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Paul Brown. Dear mother of Randall (Joyce Collins) Brown, Nora (Jack) Tavalieri, Barry (Denise) Brown and the late Michael Brown. Cherished grandmother of Doug (Hope), Lisa, Rebecca (Patrick), Molly (Blake), Lauren (Jason), Amanda (Frank), and Michael Paul (Angela). Great grandmother of Zachary, Charles, Christopher, Emily, Acelyn, Alexander, Fiona, Vincent, Haven, Hendrix, Ezra, Edison, Alistair, and Linus. Sister of the late Robert J. (the late Joyce) Comer. Barbara put her family first and loved being a mom, grandma and great grandma. She loved gardening, crossword puzzles, mystery novels and made the best cherry pie. She will be missed by all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Inurnment Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved