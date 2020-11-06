1/1
Barbara J. Doran
DORAN, BARBARA J. of Waterford, passed away November 5, 2020 at 83 years of age. Loving wife of the late Merlin II; dear mother of Marilyn (Pat) Fleming, Merlin (Shannon) Doran III, the late Daniel Doran, Barbie Zimmerman, and Jeff (Stacey) Doran; grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 2; sister of Dennis (Debbie) Brandt; preceded in death by siblings, Dick Brandt, Gary Brandt, and Patricia Steele. Barbara was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family’s wellbeing and education were her top priority. She was active in her community and church, i.e. Sunday school teacher at Our Lady of Lakes Church; Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; and LOHA Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, camping, and doll making. Her favorite times were gathered with the family sharing stories and memories of a loving family. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford. Burial follows Ottawa Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Due to Covid-19 mask are required and 20 people at a time in visitation room. To post a tribute, visit:

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
