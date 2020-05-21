Barbara J. Forster
FORSTER, BARBARA J., of Waterford, passed suddenly May 15, 2020, at 87 years of age. Loving wife to the late Robert G. Forster for 32 years and the late Maurice Runyan; dear father of Jeffrey (Suzanne) Runyan, Jeannine (Chris) Miller, James (Linda) Runyan, John Runyan, Ken (Mary) Forster, the late Dennis Forster, Ellen Gutierrez, Elaine (the late Robert) Rose, Eileen (Vic) Kindell; also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara was a long time resident of Waterford. Graduated Waterford Township H.S. She was an accomplished artist, loving wife and mother. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family. Barbara was predeceased by her parents Forrest and Ruth Bouck, sister Martha and brother Stanley. Visitation Saturday May 30, 2020, from 11-2 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only 10 people allowed in a chapel at one time, and masks must be worn. Private family funeral will take place, with interment at Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. To leave a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
