Barbara J. Graham

Barbara J. Graham Obituary
Barbara J Graham passed away suddenly on January 9, 2020. Barb was born on July 30 1952 and was the daughter of the late Wesley B. and Mary H. Graham. She is survived by her sisters Nancy (Greg) Skoog and Deborah (Dan) Pyke as well as many nieces and nephews. Barb was a life long member of Joslyn Avenue Presbyterian Church and retired from the Oakland County Road Commission. Memorial Service January 25 at 11 a.m., at Community Presbyterian of Waterford (Monroe and Sashabaw). Luncheon will follow. Donations to Joslyn Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 23, 2020
