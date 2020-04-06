|
of Waterford; April 4, 2020; age 88; Loving mother of Cheryl (Pat) Kennedy, Laurene Paul, Diane Henke, Randi (Joe) Bassett, Dan Henke, Karen Maynard, the late Britt “Buddy” Henke and the late John Henke. Dear sister of Mable, Susie, Linda, Carol, Margaret and Bonnie; Also cherished by 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; Preceded in death by eight brothers, one sister, and 1 granddaughter. Daughter of the late Ralph and Jean Hubbard. Mrs. Henke was retired from General Motors Fisher Body Division. She loved her family dearly and held them all together. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2020