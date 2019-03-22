|
Hill, Barbara J. Watson, of Charleston, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2019, age 67. She will be remembered as a brilliant chef, vivacious personality, and loyal friend and sister. With her byword, “Food is my life,” after culinary training at Schoolcraft College, she began her cooking career with a food truck in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Barb’s skill and assurance soon brought her recognition as a sous-chef in restaurants in Park City. She climbed a ladder often unwelcoming to women and became the first executive chef at Robert Redford’s “Zoom!”, 1995-97. In 1997, she and her dedicated husband Michael opened Snake Creek Grill in Heber City, soon a successful destination restaurant. After nine thrilling but demanding years, Barb shifted to working as a restaurant consultant and private caterer, creating delicious and memorable meals. Barb was born in Detroit, the youngest child of Florence and Walter Watson, and graduated from Shrine High School, Royal Oak, where she was a cheerleader, in 1969. Despite an enduring love for Detroit, she relocated to Utah for skiing and met Michael Hill, with whom she began a lifelong friendship, marriage, and 44-year partnership. An avid gardener, Barb excelled at skiing and wind-surfing, enjoyed hiking in the Wasatch mountains, and loved dancing to Motown and Mitch Ryder with the friends who enthusiastically surrounded her. Barb is lovingly remembered by her husband Michael, cardiologist brother Tony in New York, professor sister Julie in Ohio, artist-stepson Anthony and family, nieces Abby and Suzanne and nephew Evan, dozens of relatives, and hundreds of friends whose lives were touched by hers. As Evan said, “Barb and Mike gave me a lasting picture of what happiness might look like.” And as Suzanne observed, “Barb was so easy to love.” Please post condolences on Facebook. No flowers, please.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019