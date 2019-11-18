The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jaworski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Jaworski


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Jaworski Obituary
Barbara J. Jaworski, age 72, of Flint, passed away November 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Stephan (Christine) Jaworski, Lisa Jaworski and Sean (Michele) Jaworski. Treasured grandmother of Kelsea Jaworski, Darian Jaworski, Ryleigh Jaworski, Noah Baker, Luke Baker and Shay Jaworski. Dear sister of Betty (Martin) Weibel. Barbara was preceded in passing by her parents, Russell and Vivian Dorman; and her siblings, Evelyn Seets and Wayne Dorman. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00am at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, Troy.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -