Barbara Jean Dempsey

Barbara Jean Dempsey Obituary
Barbara Jean Dempsey; age 83 of Oxford. Born February 21, 1936 and passed away October 11, 2019. Married to Eugene for 64 years; mother to Gregory (Shelly), Michael (Mary) and the late Linda Jean; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of eight. Funeral Service Wednesday, October 16, 2019 – 11 a.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 3p.m. to 8p.m. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 15, 2019
