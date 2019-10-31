|
Barbara Lynn Strahan passed away peacefully in her home in Greenville, S.C. on October 19, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on October 15, 1965 in Pontiac, Michigan. In 1986 she joined the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1992. She was extremely intelligent, hard working and always stood up for what she believed in. She loved being near the water. Her husband, Mark Staley, preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Cynthia and Otto Junod: Her father and stepmother Larry and Suzanne Strahan; three children, Issac Snowden, Brianne’ Strahan and Nicholas Staley; brothers, Bradley and Bryon Strahan and stepsister Sarah Bieske; three beautiful grandchildren, Zhia Snowden, Zayden Ackley and Arastella Staley: Her loving partner Michael Stoneburg, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her smile and carefree spirit will always be remembered and cherished
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 3, 2019