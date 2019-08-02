The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
9086 Hutchins Rd.
White Lake, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
9086 Hutchins Rd
White Lake, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Stone Obituary
Stone, Barbara M., age 78 of White Lake, passed away on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of Stephanie Fletcher, Christopher (Sue) Stone, Kelly (Nick Maodus) Holland and Leah (Steve) McLean. Proud grandmother of Nicole Idolski, Amanda (Blake) Myler, Angela (Ben) Dean, Joshua Stone, Mitchell (Christine) Holland, Christina Stone, Kelsey Kawalski, Ricky Kawalski, Lucas Stone, Samuel McLean, Christopher Kawalski, Emma McLean, Lily McLean and Elijah McLean. Treasured great-grandmother of Vivian, Tanner, Savannah, Nora Jane, Rylee, Jacob and Samuel. Dear sister of James Kinchsular, Terrence (Rick) Kinchsular and Patricia (Jack) Schifko. Barbara was preceded in passing by her parents, Vincent and Betty Mae Kinchsular; and brother, Michael Kinchsular. She spent the last several months on a courageous journey, all the while continuing to bless her family and friends with special memoires and love. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am (In state at 10:00 am) on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 9086 Hutchins Rd., White Lake, MI. Fr. Tom Meagher will preside. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm (rosary at 7:00 pm) at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black and Son Funeral Home, 3295 East Highland Rd., Highland. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now