|
|
Stone, Barbara M., age 78 of White Lake, passed away on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of Stephanie Fletcher, Christopher (Sue) Stone, Kelly (Nick Maodus) Holland and Leah (Steve) McLean. Proud grandmother of Nicole Idolski, Amanda (Blake) Myler, Angela (Ben) Dean, Joshua Stone, Mitchell (Christine) Holland, Christina Stone, Kelsey Kawalski, Ricky Kawalski, Lucas Stone, Samuel McLean, Christopher Kawalski, Emma McLean, Lily McLean and Elijah McLean. Treasured great-grandmother of Vivian, Tanner, Savannah, Nora Jane, Rylee, Jacob and Samuel. Dear sister of James Kinchsular, Terrence (Rick) Kinchsular and Patricia (Jack) Schifko. Barbara was preceded in passing by her parents, Vincent and Betty Mae Kinchsular; and brother, Michael Kinchsular. She spent the last several months on a courageous journey, all the while continuing to bless her family and friends with special memoires and love. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am (In state at 10:00 am) on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 9086 Hutchins Rd., White Lake, MI. Fr. Tom Meagher will preside. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm (rosary at 7:00 pm) at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black and Son Funeral Home, 3295 East Highland Rd., Highland. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 3, 2019