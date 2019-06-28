Home

Barbara Moore

Barbara Moore Obituary
Moore, Barbara Sweeney age 82 of Commerce Township formerly of Detroit, died June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John V. Moore (d. 2017). Loving mother of Anne Marie Moore, Patricia Ellen (Michael) Malin and Carol Moore. Grandmother of Hugh Malin. Dear sister of John (Anne) Sweeney. Mrs. Moore was an elementary and special education teacher in the Ferndale Public Schools for over 30 years. Private interment to take place with her husband at Great Lakes National Cemetery. A memorial luncheon is being planned. Arrangements by Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, Walled Lake Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019
