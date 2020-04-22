Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA SNYDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA SNYDER Obituary
Barbara Snyder. On Saturday April 18th, 2020, Barbara Jean Snyder passed away at the age of 74. The sun was shining and she was holding her husband Brian’s hand. The family will hold a private memorial with plans for a celebration of life event at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family wishes to collect donations to support local children in need, something Barb was very passionate about. Barbara was born December 13, 1945 in Pontiac, Michigan to Cleatus and Juanita Garner. Sister to Denny (Joanne) Garner of Cadillac, MI. Barbara graduated from Pontiac Northern High School where she met her caring husband Brian Snyder. Barb and Brian married July 9, 1966, and have been inseparable for 53 years. Barb went to college at Eastern Michigan University and obtained her master’s degree at Wayne State University. She spent over 30 years enriching the lives of thousands of young minds as a teacher in the Royal Oak School System. Barb and Brian raised 3 amazing sons: Tim (Elizabeth), Jeff (Angela), and Jim (Imelda). Barb has 7 beautiful grandchildren: Lauren, Jeffrey, Nick, Anna, Lilly, Nolan, and Josefina; and 1 great-grandchild, Layten. These beautiful children filled her heart with immeasurable pride and joy. Barb donated her time and resources to supporting the community through charitable activities. She was a proud advocate of childhood literacy and women's rights. She enjoyed traveling, the calm of waves crashing on a shoreline, sunlight paired with a good book, anything with lemons, and the curious minds and warm hearts of children. Barb would want you to take a moment and celebrate in the joy you shared and to tell your loved ones what they mean to you today. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Teacher, Friend, Supporter; Barb had an everlasting impact on many and will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -