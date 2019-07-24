|
Beatrice “Bea” Bernice Breakey, age 83, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina (formerly of Walled Lake, Michigan) passed away July 22, 2019 at Lakewood Assisted Living Facility in South Carolina.Bea was born on January 22, 1936 in Checotah, Oklahoma to Chester and Eunice (Ritter) Cagle. She enjoyed traveling and clogging. Bea is survived by daughter, Sherry (Bob) Godlewski; stepson, Chris (PJ) Lucky; grandsons, Chris Breakey and Dick Breakey; granddaughters, Shauna (Robert) Pruitt and Christi Barnes; sister, Hazel Martin; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Eunice Cagle; husband, Calvin Breakey; sons, Ronald Barnes and Kevin Breakey; and brothers, Eueldean Cagle and Eugene Cagle. A funeral service will be held at the Kempf Family Funeral Home, 723 Old US 27 North, Marshall Chapel on July 26, 2019 at 11a.m. with Reverend James Codde officiating. Bea will be laid to rest next to Calvin in Oakridge Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Assistance with memorials is also available at the Kempf Funeral Home, Marshall Chapel. Please leave the family a personal message and sign the online guest book at:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 25, 2019