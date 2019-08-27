|
Died peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, and went to be with the Lord. She was born December 2, 1925. She is survived by Ivan, her beloved husband of almost 48 years; 3 children: Pamela (Rick) Thompson of Peoria, Illinois, Candy (Miguel) Rosado of Sterling Heights and Scott (Robyn) Grawey of Franklin, North Carolina; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson. Becky was a proud retiree of Oakland County Election Dept and took minutes at the Board of Commissioner’s meetings. She went on to work at Thrifty Flowers for several years. Becky loved her family, bowling, bingo, visiting Las Vegas and Florida every year, being out in the sunshine, her gardens, her pets, and helping others. Even though dementia had been robbing her of her memories, she always remembered Ivan, her sense of humor and her kind soul. In her memory, please perform an act of kindness to someone in need. The family would love to hear from you after you do this to share the experience. She will be cremated, and her ashes buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery, as her husband, Ivan, is a proud veteran. Please share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019