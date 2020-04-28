|
EMBREY, BEDFORD “LEE” JR. of Lake Angelus, passed away April 28, 2020 at 92 years of age. Loving husband of the late Mary Anne for 60 years; dear father of Lee (Leslie) Embrey III and Boe (Jennifer) Embrey; cherished grandfather of Bedford (Shannon) Embrey IV, Christopher Embrey, Blaire Embrey, and Madison Embrey; great grandfather of Madeline and Olivia; dear special friend of Jackie. Lee was a veteran of US Air Force. He had a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Detroit and master’s degree in meteorology from UCLA. Lee would work for Watersaver Company as a geo synthetics engineer until age 85, something he very much enjoyed. A lifelong member of the Lions Club, he enjoyed playing Bridge; sailing; fishing; and golfing. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Celebration of his life will be at a later date. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 30, 2020