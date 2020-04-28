The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for Bedford Embrey
Bedford "Lee" Embrey Jr.

Bedford "Lee" Embrey Jr. Obituary
EMBREY, BEDFORD “LEE” JR. of Lake Angelus, passed away April 28, 2020 at 92 years of age. Loving husband of the late Mary Anne for 60 years; dear father of Lee (Leslie) Embrey III and Boe (Jennifer) Embrey; cherished grandfather of Bedford (Shannon) Embrey IV, Christopher Embrey, Blaire Embrey, and Madison Embrey; great grandfather of Madeline and Olivia; dear special friend of Jackie. Lee was a veteran of US Air Force. He had a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Detroit and master’s degree in meteorology from UCLA. Lee would work for Watersaver Company as a geo synthetics engineer until age 85, something he very much enjoyed. A lifelong member of the Lions Club, he enjoyed playing Bridge; sailing; fishing; and golfing. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Celebration of his life will be at a later date. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 30, 2020
