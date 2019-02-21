|
|
Domroese, Benjyman Arwood, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home in Alger, MI. He was born on July 3, 1929 in Detroit to Albert and Marie (Louder) Domroese. He lived in Alger since 1997, formerly of Holly. Benjyman married Maysel Meadows in Grand Blanc on March 21, 1968. He served in the US Army as a Paratrooper during the Korean War – Merchant Marine. He worked in the Marine Division and as a police officer for Oakland County for 27 years. Benjyman was a brick layer for 60 years and a 4-H Leader. He enjoyed penny slots, fishing and hunting. Benjyman is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Maysel Domroese of Alger; children, Linda (Dave) Popps of Goodrich, Stanley (Lynn) Hughes of Ortonville, and Bernadette Domroese of Holly; grandchildren, David, Darrell, Stephanie, Lisa and Benjyman; great grandchild, Colton; and nieces and nephews, Denise, Albert, Kristen, Howard, Tammy and Diane; and daughter-in-law, Carla Rigsby. He is preceded in death by his parents, sons, Wayne and Darrell, brothers, Howard and Albert, sister, Marcia and nephew, David. Visitation will begin at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service with Veteran Honors will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to the . Online condolences can be shared at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 22, 2019